React.js status issue 40

Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

React.js status issue 40

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 101 / 101

React State vs. Redux State: When and Why? — Even if you choose to use Redux in your project, you will still need to make decisions on how much of your data is stored in Redux.

styled-components 2.0: Style React Components with CSS 

styled-components-reactjs.

A smaller, faster drop-in upgrade with even more features. Works with both React and React Native.

Catch Errors Before Your Users Do — Rollbar detects and alerts you via Slack, HipChat when code breaks. Get stack trace and user data to help you defeat annoying 

JavaScript Power Tools: Real-World 'redux-saga' Patterns — redux-saga is a versatile library that can clarify the behavior and interaction patterns of complex single-page-applications and forms.

Using React Inside Ruby on Rails Apps — An exploration of different ways to bring React into a new or existing Ruby on Rails app.

An Annotated React 'To Do' App Example — A ‘to do’ app is almost the new ‘Hello World’, but presents a good opportunity to show, simply, how React works.

Is Fiber Ready Yet? No, But.. — 100% of unit tests are now passing, with 156 warnings left to fix.

Dates for MongoDB Europe 2017 announced — Introducing Shard N: a super-charged technical track for a very deep dive into MongoDB (wizard level only).

DECEMBERSOFT INC.​

How Pure CSS Images Helped Me Understand React Components — “I truly believe that I accidentally discovered a wonderful way to explain React components after messing around with pure CSS images.”

NETLIFY

Announcing React InstantSearch v4️ Updated Features for your Search — New makes it easy to search multiple datasources from a single search bar and build new experiences.

React Log: React for the Console — A component that’s not rendered into the DOM but instead to the console.

Metro Bundler: The JavaScript Bundler for React Native — Previously part of the main React Native repository.

ReForum: A Forum App Built with React, Redux, Express and MongoDB — It’s relatively minimal but easy to extend. Demo installation here.

CANNER   CODE  


 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 