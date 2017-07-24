First up, React stuff you should learn before using Redux [robinwieruch].

A guide to JavaScript factory functions with ES6+ [medium/javascript-scene]

A collection of interesting facts about CSS Grid Layout [css-tricks].

Face/Off

Tiny Face Detector [github/peiyunh] is a terrifying proof-of-concept for a tool that can identify about 800 out of 1000 faces in a crowd.

Bundle Buddy [github/samccone] is a tool for finding code duplication across your JavaScript chunks/splits.

Money Grows on Trees

News/business

A vertical farming start-up that can produce crops at yields 350 times greater than those old-fashioned horizontal farms has been flooded with investment [techcrunch].

There hasn’t been a start-up as big as Facebook since Facebook, 13 years ago. That’s leading to some, like the person who wrote the title to this article, to suggest we’ve reached The End of the Internet Start-up [vox].

AI is already changing business. Here’s how [hbr].

What happens inside a PR crisis war room [wired].