First up, React stuff you should learn before using Redux [robinwieruch].
A guide to JavaScript factory functions with ES6+ [medium/javascript-scene]
A collection of interesting facts about CSS Grid Layout [css-tricks].
Bundle Buddy [github/samccone] is a tool for finding code duplication across your JavaScript chunks/splits.
Wade [github/kingpixil].
A guide to making sure your site work offline [mxb].
A curated list of AI and machine learning resources from around the web [unsupervisedmethods].
Tiny Face Detector [github/peiyunh] is a terrifying proof-of-concept for a tool that can identify about 800 out of 1000 faces in a crowd.
Four ways friction can be good for UX [uxplanet].
An interaction designer books a holiday, frustration and anger ensues [medium/@finiteattention].
How to decide which type of design education is for you [sitepoint].
A vertical farming start-up that can produce crops at yields 350 times greater than those old-fashioned horizontal farms has been flooded with investment [techcrunch].
There hasn’t been a start-up as big as Facebook since Facebook, 13 years ago. That’s leading to some, like the person who wrote the title to this article, to suggest we’ve reached The End of the Internet Start-up [vox].
AI is already changing business. Here’s how [hbr].
A collection of free Ivy League courses you can take now [medium.freecodecamp].
Pretty Links [prettylinks] is a tool for customizing how your links preview on Facebook.
Hot-take: we’re all hallucinating reality [ted]. You think that’s air your breathing?
Finally, the trailer for Steven Spielberg’s virtual reality epic Ready Player One has made me very much ready for the film![youtube/warnerbros].
