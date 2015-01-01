Access

UX Design Weekly 149

 

 

ARTICLES

To those new to design
Advice by Dylan Wilbanks to become the next great designer. Also check out Letter to a Junior Designer.

Thoughts on Skeuomorphic Menu Systems

Thoughts on Skeuomorphic Menu Systems 
The tradeoffs and benefits of pseudo-realistic menu design.

Designing The Perfect Feature Comparison Table
All of the fine details that make a perfect, accessible and helpful feature comparison table.

How to craft a standout portfolio
Top design agencies share what they're looking for in a portfolio. Also check out 8 tips to survive a portfolio presentation.

Why Permission Priming is Good UX
Some of the worst and best examples of permission priming habits.

Storytelling in Design
What it actually means to be a designer-storyteller.

5 fun ways to test words
How to tell if your writing is any good.

Usability Testing: How to Ask the Right Questions
Usability testing is a critical part of the user-centered design process. Learn how to ask users the right questions by following the tips in our article, Usability Basics: User Testing Questions.

Desktop Kit by Facebook Design
Sketch Template of UI Elements Found in macOS.

Sketch for Designrs
A growing collection of the best Sketch resources.

The A11Y Project
A community-driven effort to make web accessibility easier.

Vector Emoji
Common Emojis recreated in vector.

Digital and Computer Arts
Stories behind your favorite projects and designers.

Material Design UI Kit
Material Design UI kit by UXPin, available in Sketch, Photoshop and Illustrator.

Sound Effects for UI
Lifetime supply of sounds for a UX designer.

ux-design-for-mobile

VIŠE O KNJIZI.

Simon Pan - Uber Case Study
We've featured Simon's portfolio before but he just added a new case study for his work at Uber that is worth checking out.

Product Graveyard
Commemorating the most memorable products that have gone away.

“A good user experience isn't necessarily that far removed from a poor user experience. It can be small, subtle differences that can have a huge impact.”
— Nathanael Boehm


 

