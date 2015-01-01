UX Design Weekly 149

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 138 / 138

ARTICLES

To those new to design

Advice by Dylan Wilbanks to become the next great designer. Also check out Letter to a Junior Designer.

Thoughts on Skeuomorphic Menu Systems



The tradeoffs and benefits of pseudo-realistic menu design.

Designing The Perfect Feature Comparison Table

All of the fine details that make a perfect, accessible and helpful feature comparison table.

How to craft a standout portfolio

Top design agencies share what they're looking for in a portfolio. Also check out 8 tips to survive a portfolio presentation.

Why Permission Priming is Good UX

Some of the worst and best examples of permission priming habits.

Storytelling in Design

What it actually means to be a designer-storyteller.

5 fun ways to test words

How to tell if your writing is any good.

SPONSOR Usability Testing: How to Ask the Right Questions

Usability testing is a critical part of the user-centered design process. Learn how to ask users the right questions by following the tips in our article, Usability Basics: User Testing Questions. This content is sponsored via Syndicate Ads.

UX BOOK VIŠE O KNJIZI. UX PORTFOLIO Simon Pan - Uber Case Study

We've featured Simon's portfolio before but he just added a new case study for his work at Uber that is worth checking out.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST Product Graveyard

Commemorating the most memorable products that have gone away.

“A good user experience isn't necessarily that far removed from a poor user experience. It can be small, subtle differences that can have a huge impact.”

— Nathanael Boehm



