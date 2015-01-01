Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 121 / 121

ARTICLES

Designers are using "dark UX" to turn you into a sleep-deprived internet addict



When is design too engaging for users' own good?

A quick beginner’s guide to drawing

6 drawing exercises to get you started right now.

Are app reviews worth reading?

What Dropbox writer, Jon Saito, learned from reading thousands of app reviews.

Design Principles: a guide to less shitty feedback

Why you need design principles, how to set them, and use them.

Toolkit of a Product Designer

Picking the right tools for a better design workflow.

The Airbnb Tool That’s Changing UI Design

Uber, Google, Instacart, and others are all adopting Airbnb’s prototyping tool, Lottie.

Conversation Design: Speaking the Same Language

Six principles of human conversation for Voice User Interface design.

MEDIA Animation at Work

Rachel Nabors guides you through the anatomy of web animations, patterns, and communication decisions across teams. Working with Non-Designers — Users Know Podcast

How designers can talk to people who aren't designers.

UX PORTFOLIO Zarya Faraj

Zarya is a product designer specializing in the design of data-heavy enterprise tools and consumer applications.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST The State of Design

“It's not what you look at that matters, it's what you see.”

— Henry David Thoreau

BOOK: UX DESING FOR MOBILE

Get proficient in building beautiful and appealing mobile interfaces (UI) with this complete mobile user experience (UX) design guide.

BOOK