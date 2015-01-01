Access

UX Design Weekly 151

 

 

ARTICLES

How I Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love Design Thinking

ux-design-weekly-151 
Breaking down design thinking and why it works.

How to choose a user research method
A quick rundown of how to decide on what your research goals are, and what techniques you can use to achieve those goals.

Psychological approach to Design

Psychological approach to Design
How psychology can help to create better products.

Design Is Inherently An Unethical Industry
What role do designers play in an industry ruled by A/B testing and optimization?

Tracking User Behavior with Big Data
By building user behavior models to capture data on business objectives, we can detect pain points in the user experience.

How to present design decisions
A 5 step framework to prepare to explain design decisions.

TOOLS AND RESOURCES

Sketch - Libraries (Beta)
Designers can now share Symbols across Sketch documents and have them update to be always kept in sync.

STUDIO
A next generation design tool for digital products.

Now UI Kit
A free responsive Bootstrap 4 kit.

Dovetail 2
Turn raw qualitative data into insights, and share research with your team.

Augmented Reality - iOS HIG
Apple released their Augmented Reality Human Interface Guidelines.

MEDIA

UX at Scale Virtual Summit
14 live webinars on how top design leaders scale prducts and UX processes from Salesforce, Airbnb, Google, and many more.

History of Icons
A visual brief on icon history through different UI and OS.

UX PORTFOLIO

Min Zhou
Min is a product designer that just joined Instagram after interning their a year earlier.

UX JOB

Sr. UX / Visual Designer at Aha! (Remote)
Help change the way people innovate and deliver beautifully designed experiences in a fast-paced, user-centric environment.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST

50 Things You [Probably] Forgot To Design
A list of things that you might have forgotten to design.

UX Design for Mobile 

ux-design-for-mobile

MORE

“Recognizing the need is the primary condition for design.”
— Charles Eames

 

