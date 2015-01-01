Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 168 / 168

ARTICLES

A Unified Theory for Designing Just About Anything



A theory for designing stuff based on contexts, architecture, mechanics and poetics.

Flat UI Elements Attract Less Attention and Cause Uncertainty

Flat interfaces often use weak signifiers which more user effort than strong ones.

How to Design a Form Wizard



How to best use wizards and when not to.

The most overlooked growth hack: designing for emotions

Emotional design is the secret sauce of many successful products.

Mastering the Power of Nothing

How to use whitespace in user interface design.

SPONSOR NomNom: A better way to build customer-driven products

Search, organise and share all your customer feedback and user research in one place. This content is sponsored via Syndicate Ads.

MEDIA Becoming Jared Spool — Mixed Methods Podcast

How Jared built the enviable career he's now so well known for and what's inspired him to do it. Expertise — Users Know Podcast

What it means to truly be an expert in something, and how hard it can be to believe you are one.

UX PORTFOLIO Jeff Hilnbrand

Jeff is a Product Designer at Facebook whose portfolio features his works, writing, talks, and more.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST The state of UX according to autocomplete

The difference between UX and UI is still one of the most searched topics of all time.

“If you can design one thing you can design everything.”

— Massimo Vignelli