UX Design Weekly 152, A Unified Theory for Designing Just About Anything, Mastering the Power of Nothing

 

 

ARTICLES

A Unified Theory for Designing Just About Anything

a-unified-theory-for-designing-just-about-anything
A theory for designing stuff based on contexts, architecture, mechanics and poetics.

Flat UI Elements Attract Less Attention and Cause Uncertainty
Flat interfaces often use weak signifiers which more user effort than strong ones.

How to Design a Form Wizard

designing-for-wizard
How to best use wizards and when not to.

The most overlooked growth hack: designing for emotions
Emotional design is the secret sauce of many successful products.

Mastering the Power of Nothing
How to use whitespace in user interface design.

SPONSOR

NomNom: A better way to build customer-driven products
Search, organise and share all your customer feedback and user research in one place.

This content is sponsored via Syndicate Ads.

UX Design for Mobile 

ux-design-for-mobile

MORE

TOOLS AND RESOURCES

App Ratings — Time Well Spent
How much screen time in apps left people feeling happy, and how much time left them in regret.

Iconshock
Over 2 million free icons in 400+ icon sets over 30 styles.

Alembic for Sketch: Easily extract a color palette from Sketch images
A Sketch plugin to extract a color palette from your images.

Mastermind by Baron Fig
A large desk pad that fits in with your desk and features dot grid paper and tear-away pages

Little UI Details
A collection of little tips from Steve Schoger to improve your visual design skills with the little details that make a big difference.

MEDIA

Becoming Jared Spool — Mixed Methods Podcast
How Jared built the enviable career he's now so well known for and what's inspired him to do it.

Expertise — Users Know Podcast
What it means to truly be an expert in something, and how hard it can be to believe you are one.

UX PORTFOLIO

Jeff Hilnbrand
Jeff is a Product Designer at Facebook whose portfolio features his works, writing, talks, and more.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST

The state of UX according to autocomplete
The difference between UX and UI is still one of the most searched topics of all time.

“If you can design one thing you can design everything.”
— Massimo Vignelli

 

