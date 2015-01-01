Access

UX dizajn nedeljni pregled broj 161

 

 

ARTICLES

Fake designs yield real results

ux-design-161-fake-design
How doing fake design work was critical to Daniel Burka's career.

What Tesla’s Model 3 UI Reveals About Its Vision for the Future
The car’s UI design tells us a great deal about Tesla’s long-term strategy towards a driverless future.

Looking After Number One-forty
The design details in Twitter's new character counter.

The relationship between design deliverables and presentation skills
How the level of detail of a design deliverable varies depending on the presenter’s storytelling skills.

What employers expect from UX designers?
Looking over 150 job offers in order to determine the most valuable UX skills and traits in 2017.

UX Mapping Methods Compared: A Cheat Sheet
UX mapping methods have different processes and goals, yet they all build common ground within an organization.

What designers can learn from the iPhone X
3 design take aways from Apple’s latest smartphone.

TOOLS AND RESOURCES

Really Good UX
A library of screenshots for UX inspiration.

Shortcuts.design
Every shortcut for designers in one place

3D for Designers
Connecting designers with 3D and emerging mediums with beginner friendly tutorials.

Design Sprint Starter Kit
This Starter Kit helps you to run your first Google Design Sprint.

Iconbros
150+ free and continuously growing high quality icons.

Shards - A Free and Modern Bootstrap 4 UI Kit 
A free and modern UI kit based on Bootstrap 4.

MEDIA

Intro to Framer
A beginner's tutorial to build a simple app prototype.

UX PORTFOLIO

Vanessa Li
Vanessa Li is a UX designer and product manager, currently working on personalized video recommendations at musical.ly (which was just reported to be acquired for as much as 1 billion).

LAST BUT NOT LEAST

The iPhone X Is A User Experience Nightmare... not
An argument against the FastCo Design article that said the iPhone X is a disaster.

“You have to start with the customer experience and work your way back to technology.”
— Steve Jobs

 

