UX dizajn nedeljni pregled broj 161

ARTICLES

Fake designs yield real results



How doing fake design work was critical to Daniel Burka's career.

What Tesla’s Model 3 UI Reveals About Its Vision for the Future

The car’s UI design tells us a great deal about Tesla’s long-term strategy towards a driverless future.

Looking After Number One-forty

The design details in Twitter's new character counter.

The relationship between design deliverables and presentation skills

How the level of detail of a design deliverable varies depending on the presenter’s storytelling skills.

What employers expect from UX designers?

Looking over 150 job offers in order to determine the most valuable UX skills and traits in 2017.

UX Mapping Methods Compared: A Cheat Sheet

UX mapping methods have different processes and goals, yet they all build common ground within an organization.

What designers can learn from the iPhone X

3 design take aways from Apple’s latest smartphone.

MEDIA Intro to Framer

A beginner's tutorial to build a simple app prototype.

UX PORTFOLIO Vanessa Li

Vanessa Li is a UX designer and product manager, currently working on personalized video recommendations at musical.ly (which was just reported to be acquired for as much as 1 billion).

LAST BUT NOT LEAST The iPhone X Is A User Experience Nightmare... not

An argument against the FastCo Design article that said the iPhone X is a disaster.

“You have to start with the customer experience and work your way back to technology.”

— Steve Jobs