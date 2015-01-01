Access

Greetings everyone!


Back to base for us, and with a clear mind we decided it’s time to write some thoughts down about our experience at VueConf, read below.
The “Majesty of Vue.js 2”, is now complete with over 1700 readers, a big thank you to everyone who supported us, enjoy a discount coupon!
Also, Vue.js chat is moving to Discord from Gitter after some discussions, and Voten goes opensource! Read more below.
Stay tuned: The recordings of VueConf will be published for free on YouTube. 

NEWS

What we learned at VueConf

VUEJSFEED.COM – Share
The first official Vue.js conference is over and it has left us only good memories. Great talks, heartwarming community & a beautiful city. By looking back at the event, we decided to write down a few words for the most memorable things, those who made us think of new ideas and got us saying “I want to go home and code”.

 

The book "The Majesty of Vue.js 2" is 100% complete

LEANPUB.COM – Share
The book about Vue.js is 100% complete now. Here is a discount coupon for everyone, thank you!

 

Gitter chat for Vue.js is moving to Discord

VUEJSFEED.COM – Share
The Vue team has decided to switch from Gitter to Discord.

 

vue-meteor has now code splitting support

GITHUB.COM – Share
Lazy-load your Vuejs components in your Meteor.js app! Code splitting has arrived.

 

Voten goes open-source

VUEJSFEED.COM – Share
The real-time community site Voten is now an open source project and recently made its first public beta.

 

GraphQL in the browser with Apollo-graphql - no build steps required

GITHUB.COM – Share
The apollo-client-browser as a browser-ready version of apollo-client now improved, by @Akryum.

 

Vue-Multiselect stable release

MONTERAIL.GITHUB.IO – Share
The selecting solution for Vue.js, vue-multiselect got a stable release, new features, changelog v2.0 in progress.

 

GitLab was at VueConf 2017 sharing how they use Vue.js.

ABOUT.GITLAB.COM – Share
FilipaLacerda recaps her time at VueConf, explaining how we included Vue.js in our stack.

 

TUTORIALS

VUEJS-tutorials

A Progressive Web Application with Vue, Webpack & Material Design [Part 3]

BLOG.SICARA.COM – Share
This article is part of a series that aims to build a basic but complete Progressive Web Application with Vue.js, Webpack & Material Design, step-by-step and from scratch.

 

Migrating from KnockoutJS to Vue

JES.AL – Share
Some guidelines and examples on how to migrate from KnockoutJS to Vue.

 

Build a realtime chart with Vue and Pusher

BLOG.PUSHER.COM – Share
A tutorial on how to build realtime charts with Vue and Pusher.

 

Users authentication with Vue.js & Lumen

MEDIUM.COM – Share
User authentication is an important part of many web apps.

 

Migrating from Angular to Vue.js

MEDIUM.LUCASKATAYAMA.COM – Share
A solution to migrate from a Angular 1 application to Vue.

 

SHOWCASE

Iview-ui-toolkit

iView

WWW.IVIEWUI.COM – Share
A High quality and rich functions, friendly APIs, free and flexible UI Toolkit based on Vue.js.

 

JOBS

Full time Javascript developer - Full Time (Remote)

VUEJOBS.COM – Share
Regily: Our solution allows our partners to grow faster by removing friction in the sign-up process. It is super simple to integrate, globally localized and uses smart data to keep typing to a minimum.

 

Full Stack Developer - Full Time (Indianapolis, USA)

LARAJOBS.COM – Share
FORCE Communications: We are actively seeking a developer to assist with our growing development tasks. We seek coders who stay up-to-date with current trends, enjoy the challenges of development, that have the passion and drive to push themselves, and are fiercely loyal to finding the best solution.
Responsibilities will include (but are not limited to): requirements, systems analysis, code creation, testing, build/release technical documentation, and customer technical support. We use Laravel and Vue.js as our frameworks of choice and would prefer a developer with experience in these frameworks (or similar MVC and JS frameworks).

 

CODE AND PLUGINS

Vue.js devtools for Firefox

ADDONS.MOZILLA.ORG – Share
DevTools extension for debugging Vue.js applications, finally for Firefox.

 

react-vue

GITHUB.COM – Share
Run Vue in React and React Native.

 

VueXcode

GITHUB.COM – Share
Color highlighting for .Vue components in Xcode

 

vueniverse

GITHUB.COM – Share
Vueniverse is a full-stack JavaScript starter project.

 

vue-paper-dashboard

GITHUB.COM – Share
Creative Tim Paper Dashboard made for Vue.

 

vue-croppa

GITHUB.COM – Share
A simple straightforward customizable image cropper for Vue.js.

 

vue-lite-scroll

GITHUB.COM – Share
vue-lite-scroll - A lightweight Vue component for scrolling content (with sexy scrollbars).

 

nativescript-vue-webpack-template

GITHUB.COM – Share
NativeScript Vue.js template with webpack and .vue file support.

 

 

Curated with love by Kostas Maniatis & Alex Kyriakidis.
Looking forward to the next issue, until then, stay cool.

 

 

