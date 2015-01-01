Vue.js Feed 80

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 112 / 112

This week we have seen many tutorials worth your attention, and mostly the tutorial by Firebase about SSR with Nuxt.js.

Over 90% of the Vue.js Conference Amsterdam tickets are now sold out! Don’t miss your chance to be there! Also, more volunteers are needed, check below.

So many new stuff every day we are trying to catch them all if we miss something give us a nudge.

vue-meteor v1.0.0-beta.3 release

@Akryum has some updates for us, execute `meteor update` and upgrade your npm packages.

Vue NYC

Want to get involved in VueNYC? Always interested in speakers, sponsoring, or hosts.

Server-Side Render Vue Apps with Nuxt.js (Server-side Rendering with JavaScript Frameworks)

Server Side Rendering Vue apps with Nuxt is super awesome!

Vuetiful Tabs (Part I)

See how you can use Vuetify’s Tab Component to enable faster navigation between views, documents or commands, and are styled according to the Material Design Guidelines.

Easy Form Validation with VueJS + Boostrap

A simple tutorial on how to achieve form validation with ease.

Deploy Vue to GitHub pages-the easy way!

In this article, learn how to take the standard Vue Webpack template and modifying it to deploy to GitHub pages with ease.

Vuex Object-Relational Mapping Example Application

Vuex ORM is a plugin for Vuex to enable Object-Relational Mapping.

real-time-earthquakes

A real-time visualization of earthquakes.

vue-cute-timeline

A cute timeline component for Vue.js.

WP_Image

Save images to WordPress.