Vue.js Top 10 april 2018

For the past month, we ranked nearly 150 Vue.js Open Source Projects to pick the Top 10.
We compared projects with new or major release during this period. Mybridge AI ranks projects based on a variety of factors to measure its quality for professionals.
Open source projects can be useful for programmers. Hope you find an interesting project that inspires you.
Vue-design-system v2.0: An open source tool for building UI Design Systems with Vue.js [761 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Viljami Salminen
Vuikit: A responsive Vue UI library for web site interfaces [983 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Vuikit
Vuesax: Frontend vue Components [386 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Lusaxweb
Vue-vr: A framework for building VR applications with Vue [64 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Muhridin Ibragimov
Vue2-animate v2.0: A Vue port of Animate.css. For use with Vue’s built-in transitions. [524 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Simon Asika
Viano: A toy that lets you write songs using Vue components. [118 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Isaac Lyman
Vue-api-query: Elegant and simple way to build requests for REST API [242 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Robson Tenório
Vuegg: Vue GUI generator. Mockups and code in one go [299 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Vuegg
Vue-airbnb-style-datepicker: A VueJs datepicker with a similar look and functionality as the popular AirBnb datepicker. [134 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Mikael Edebro
