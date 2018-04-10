Access

Vue.js Top 10 april 2018

 

 

For the past month, we ranked nearly 150 Vue.js Open Source Projects to pick the Top 10.

We compared projects with new or major release during this period. Mybridge AI ranks projects based on a variety of factors to measure its quality for professionals.

  • Average number of Github stars in this edition: 389⭐️
  • “Watch” Vue.js Top 10 Open Source on Github and get email once a month.
  • Topics: Design Systems, UI library, Placeholer Loading, Components, VR, Transition, Music, Query Builder, Generator, Datepicker

Open source projects can be useful for programmers. Hope you find an interesting project that inspires you.

Rank 1

Vue-design-system v2.0: An open source tool for building UI Design Systems with Vue.js [761 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Viljami Salminen

……[Main Page]

Rank 2

Vuikit: A responsive Vue UI library for web site interfaces [983 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Vuikit

……[Releasing Vuikit]

Rank 3

Vue-content-loader: SVG component to create placeholder loading, like Facebook cards loading. [701 stars on Github]. Courtesy of EGOIST

Rank 4

Vuesax: Frontend vue Components [386 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Lusaxweb

……[Main Page]

Rank 5

Vue-vr: A framework for building VR applications with Vue [64 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Muhridin Ibragimov

Rank 6

Vue2-animate v2.0: A Vue port of Animate.css. For use with Vue’s built-in transitions. [524 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Simon Asika

Rank 7

Viano: A toy that lets you write songs using Vue components. [118 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Isaac Lyman

Rank 8

Vue-api-query: Elegant and simple way to build requests for REST API [242 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Robson Tenório

Rank 9

Vuegg: Vue GUI generator. Mockups and code in one go [299 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Vuegg

Rank 10

Vue-airbnb-style-datepicker: A VueJs datepicker with a similar look and functionality as the popular AirBnb datepicker. [134 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Mikael Edebro

 

