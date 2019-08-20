Access

Hacker nedeljni pregled

 

 

European Central Bank Shuts Down 'BIRD Portal' After Getting Hacked

The European Central Bank (ECB) confirmed Thursday that it had been hit by a cyberattack that involved attackers injecting malware into one of its websites and potentially stealing contact information of its newsletter subscribers. Headquartered in Germany, the European Central Bank (ECB) is the ...

Patches for 2 Severe LibreOffice Flaws Bypassed — Update to Patch Again

If you are using LibreOffice, you need to update it once again. LibreOffice has released the latest version 6.2.6/6.3.0 of its open-source office software to address three new vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to bypass patches for two previously addressed vulnerabilities. LibreOffice is ...

Bluetana App Quickly Detects Hidden Bluetooth Card Skimmers at Gas Pumps

In recent years, gas stations have become one of the favorite targets for thieves who are stealing customers' credit and debit card information by installing a Bluetooth-enabled payment card skimmers at gas stations across the nation. The media has also reported several recent crimes surrounding ...

Kaspersky Antivirus Flaw Exposed Users to Cross-Site Tracking Online

In this digital era, the success of almost every marketing, advertising, and analytics company drives through tracking users across the Internet to identify them and learn their interests to provide targeted ads. Most of these solutions rely on 3rd-party cookies, a cookie set on a domain other ...

New Bluetooth Vulnerability Lets Attackers Spy On Encrypted Connections

Over a billion Bluetooth-enabled devices, including smartphones, laptops, smart IoT devices, and industrial devices, have been found vulnerable to a high severity vulnerability that could allow attackers to spy on data transmitted between the two devices. The vulnerability, assigned as ...

 

